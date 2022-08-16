Small high street shop that opened during Covid pandemic wins national award for town in Milton Keynes
A shop that struggled to open during the Covid crisis has achieved national recognition for the quality of its goods.
HBB Cards opened in Newport Pagnell High Street in November 2020, selling bespoke cards and gifts.
But owner Hayley Bastable was forced to close just three days later due to the second wave of the pandemic.
The shop stayed closed for the rest of the month and opened at the beginning of December - only to shut its doors again when the country went into its third lockdown on December 18.
"I had to remain closed until April 2021,” said Hayley. “It was very tricky times. I was nervous and worried but determined to last things out.”
This year the shop, which also sells balloons, mugs, books and candles, was entered in The Retas, which are the only dedicated awards for greeting card retailers.
The competition was launched by Progressive Greetings magazine in 2005 in recognition of the contribution that retailers of all shapes and sizes make to the success of the greeting card industry. Entries come from outlets including supermarkets, department stores, gift shops and garden centres.
NBB Cards stood out from the others and won the Best Newcomer 2022 award.
A delighted Hayley said: “This is a national award and it’s a huge thing to win within the greeting cards industry. It was really nice to have this recognition from a very difficult start. I must have done something right!
"I was given an amazing trophy which is currently being displayed in my window.”