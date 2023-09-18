Small Tesco store in Milton Keynes town chosen to take part in £500,000 gold token giveaway

Watch more videos on Shots!

Shoppers at one small Tesco store in Milton Keynes can take part in a £500,000 golden token campaign on Saturday.

The Tesco Express in Stony Stratford is one of 100 Tesco stores nationally selected to run the special gold rush.

But there is just one golden hour to take part – and that’s between between 12 noon and 1pm on September 23.

Customers are invited to take a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token. And, if successful, their chosen local school or community project will receive a £5,000 Golden Grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

The Golden Grants are being supported by Diversity star and Kiss Breakfast presenter Jordan Banjo, who helped to launch Tesco’s Stronger Starts campaign in July.

Jordan said: “Right now, £5,000 can make massive difference to a school or community project and help them give children a stronger start in life, so get down to your local store and try and find that golden token.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5million grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK.

The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: “Schools and local projects are vital in supporting our children and our communities. We’re giving customers who visit these 100 stores the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Schools and children’s groups can apply here via Groundwork for a grant. Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.