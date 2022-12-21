Small-town Milton Keynes restaurant is crowned the best curry house in the county

A Woburn Sands restaurant has won a presitgeous title for the best Indian cuisine in Buckinghamshire.

Jalori, which is in the town’s High Street, impressed the judges at the national Euro Asia Curry Awards.

And Patley restaurant. which is in Newport Pagnell High Street, won an award for the Best Newcomer Indian Cuisine in the county.

Woburn Sands' Jalori restaurant won the Best in Bucks award

In total, 370 businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards.

Winners were picked and received their accolades at a glittering ceremony in London.

The Euro Asia Awardswere founded by Bangladeshi chef Shorif Kahn, who has cooked for many high-profile names.

He said: “It was wonderful to once again celebrate the many talented teams and individuals who make the UK curry industry as fantastic and popular as it is.

Patley owners receive their award