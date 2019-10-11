Smart ticketing to be rolled out for bus passengers across Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council are to set to roll out fast contactless payments across bus services in the city.

Funding from South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) will start a tender process to buy street equipment of vending machines to implement the smart ticketing.

A bus stop in Milton Keynes

The new system will allow users to use a dedicated multi-operator smart card – similar to London’s Oyster Card.

Customers will still be able to pay by cash and some operators will accept other debit/credit cards.

Councillor Martin Gowans, cabinet member for transport said: “This initiative will benefit bus users in the borough allowing flexibility. It will reduce times when on the bus and customers need not worry about having the right change to pay.”

“A good smart ticketing network aims to encourage more people to use public transport and we want to roll it out across other transport methods. It also fulfils our commitments of the mobility strategy. We are excited to work with partners to provide a smarter alternative for our customers.”

The tender process will begin later this year and is anticipated to roll out through 2020.