Smash hit Whitney Houston tribute show coming to Milton Keynes theatre

A hugely popular Whitney Houston tribute show is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre.

Whitney – Queen of the Night will be in MK on Monday November 1 as part of its national tour.

The electrifying show – which has wowed audiences and critics in the West End and around the world – is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time.

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com.

The show stars Elesha Paul Moses, of The Voice and The X Factor fame, in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

The production made its West End debut in 2019 with a string of sell-out shows at London’s Savoy Theatre and over the past five years has toured extensively around the world.

Fans will be treated to three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Elesha said: “I absolutely adore Whitney. She is a hero of mine so to be able to step onto stage and sing her wonderful, iconic, and timeless songs is an honour and a privilege.

“This is a fabulous show and whether you are after a romantic night out with your partner or some fun reminiscing with your friends I can guarantee you will have the most amazing night out.”

The tour is presented by Cuffe & Taylor in association with Paul Roberts Productions.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Audiences flock to this sensational show time and time again. It’s a real feel-good night out and we are delighted to be back on the road visiting so many venues across the UK.”