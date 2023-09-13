Smelly black sacks of rubbish are still causing problems in Milton Keynes, despite the city's new wheelie bin scheme

Watch more videos on Shots!

Despite the multi-million pound launch of the new wheelie bin scheme, stinking black sacks full of rubbish are still causing a problem in some parts of MK this week.

Households in some areas, including certain streets on Brooklands, Broughton and Newton Leys, have not yet received their new bins.

They’ve complained to MK City Council and been told to use black sacks and recycling bags until deliveries can be arranged.

But the problem is that the new refuse contractors are not collecting the black sacks, leaving them in piles outside houses.

One resident who lives in Newport Road on Broughton said: “The bags have not been collected for the past two week now. The rubbish is piling up and the smell is horrendous, especially after the heatwave we’ve just had.”

She said three other street in Broughton are having the same issue, along with parts of Brooklands.

In Newton Leys, at least one entire street has yet to receive the new bins.

"This is despite multiple attempts to flag it up and contact the council. We were told to put black bins out in the meantime,” said one resident.

"Then this week they failed to collect the bins, during the hottest week of the year.

She added: "Not only does it stink, but we now have maggots on the bin bags.”