'SmileBus' mobile dentist service wheels its way into Milton Keynes

A mobile dental bus is coming to Milton Keynes this week with the promise of brining perfect smiles to local people.

The SmileBus is part of the privately-run SmileDirectClub, the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening.

Described as a mobile clinic on wheels, it will be hitting the streets of Milton Keynes from this Wednesday, June 9 , until Saturday June 12. It is offering free 30 minute appointments.

The mobile dental clinic is coming to MK this week

The move coincides with National Smile Month and the aim is to help get locals smiling again following the pandemic, and to help tackle the current dental crisis in the UK.

It’s been revealed that Brits are having to travel up to 50 miles to access dental care, with one in five people still on dental waiting lists.

The SmileBus is set to tour the UK and help those who are still struggling to access dental and orthodontic care throughout the pandemic, by offering a more convenient option.

The pop-up experience offers free 30 minute appointments and 3D imaging. Afterwards, the price of custom clear aligners together with premium teeth whitening is £1,539 or £70.09 a month with a payment plan.

You can book a SmileBus appointment here.

A UK registered dentist or orthodontist will review the information collected during the appointment via to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy. if eligible for clear aligner therapy, they will prescribe and monitor the customer’s customised treatment plan from beginning to end. The treatment takes an average of four to six months.

David Cran, vice president of SmileDirectClub said: “SmileDirectClub believes everyone deserves access to a smile they love, so following its success in the U.S and Canada, we are now bringing the next frontier to Milton Keynes - our SmileBus, as part of our mission to get Britain smiling again.”

Research commissioned by SmileDirectClub, reveals that during the pandemic, 46% of Brits said their dentist or orthodontist was closed. One in five Brits are stuck on waiting lists; and nearly one in 10 (9%) people said that distance has prevented them from visiting their dentist or orthodontist.