Smoking to be officially banned within 20 metres of all schools in Milton Keynes

Smoking must be banned outside schools to protect pupils, ruling MK councillors have decided.

The Labour/Lib Dem Progressive Alliance wants to see signage outside schools asking parents and

carers not to smoke within 20 metres of the school gates or other entrances and exits.

Smoking is set to be banned near schools in Milton Keynes

Liberal Democrat councillor and Cabinet member Paul Trendall will move the motion this week and both parties are set to vote together to ensure it is agreed.

“The dangers of smoking are well known, and we need to be protecting the health our residents, especially the children of Milton Keynes, " he said.

“Placing these signs outside schools is a simple task, but one that has a strong message; we care about the health of our children and young people, and they shouldn’t have to be placed at risk just because some adults chose to smoke.”

The motion also asks the council to use its influence to persuade academies to place signage outside their gates.

Labour councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for children and families, will be seconding the motion.

She said: “If parents and carers aren’t smoking outside school gates, it sets a positive example to our children and young people.”

“The Progressive Alliance wants Milton Keynes to be a healthy city, and this starts with protecting pupils across the borough, and adults being a good influence.”