Sneak preview of smash hit musical SIX before it comes to Milton Keynes next month

Anne Boleyn arrived in Milton Keynes on Saturday for a special performance of the musical Six before it comes to Milton Keynes Theatre next month.

Collette Guitart from the West End cast performed ‘Don’t Lose Ur Head’ from the smash hit show to a packed audience at centre:mk's StyleFest event.

SIX is coming to MK next month

Six, described as “rock concert meets Tudor history" arrives in Milton Keynes Theatre from November 25 to November 30.

It tells the story of Henry VIII’s six ex-wives who get together to form a girl band and put their historical records straight 500 years after they were respectively divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.

You can book tickets here online here.

