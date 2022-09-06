Soaring energy bills could turn traditional High streets into ghost towns in Milton Keynes, warn councillors

They are demanding the government rescues hundreds of small local businesses in Milton Keynes from soaring energy bills.

And they have warned that lack of action could see the area’s high streets turning into ghost towns.

The Liberal Democrat rescue package would offer grants up to £50,000 to help small businesses cope, giving them a lifeline to keep their doors open. The plans would benefit 6,245 small and medium businesses in Milton Keynes from family-owned high street shops to hairdressers.

Queensway in Bletchley is one of the high streets that could be in danger due to soaring energy bills

This would include the 225 cafes, restaurants, pubs, and other hospitality businesses in the constituency.

Under the proposed Liberal Democrat scheme, small businesses would be able to apply for government grants covering 80% of the increase in their energy bills for one year, up to a maximum of £50,000. Nationally the proposals would help 1.4 million small businesses across the UK.

The party is also calling on the new Prime Minister to introduce laws to support families and businesses with spiralling energy costs as soon as Parliament returns.

The scheme would cost an estimated £10 billion and could be met by reversing the Conservatives’ planned tax cuts for big banks, which are seeing their profits grow with rising interest rates. That would include cancelling the government’s cut to the Bank Surcharge that is due to take effect in April 2023 and restoring the Bank Levy to 2015 levels, raising £10.6 billion over the next four years.

Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Robin Bradburn, said: “Milton Keynes’ local high streets risk being devastated by spiralling energy costs and turned into ghost towns, but the Conservatives don’t seem to care.

“Local shops, cafes and restaurants that survived through the Coronavirus pandemic, could now be taken down by soaring energy costs and forced to close their doors unless the government steps up urgently.

“We need this energy bailout now to save our high streets, rescue small businesses and keep prices down for local families.

“We’ve known this hike was coming for months and the government has done nothing.