Son of world famous evangelist coming to give Milton Keynes a 'spiritual renewal'

The son of world-famous evangelist Billy Graham is coming to Milton Keynes to give the city a 'spiritual renewal', the MK Citizen can reveal

Franklin Graham says he wants to share a message of faith and peace in a free-of-charge event at Marshall Arena.

Franklin Graham

“I’m coming to share the same powerful message that my father preached for more than three decades,” he said.

“My father loved the UK and preached here more than any other place in the world outside of the United States... Just like my father, I’m looking forward to sharing with the people of MK that God loves them and has a purpose for their lives.”

Franklin Graham is the eldest son of Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, which has had an office in the UK since 1954.

The visit to MK will be on June 10 and is part of a tour of eight cities.

Franklin said the tour comes at a time when disunity and uncertainty are “keenly felt” across the United Kingdom and around the world. He believes, as his father did, that what the world needs is spiritual renewal.

“I want to call God’s people to prayer and share the hope found only in Jesus Christ,” he said.

The Marshall Arena service will be family-friendly and will feature musical performances by Planetshakers and Michael W. Smith.

The tour will be in partnership with the Open Well Church.

Pastor Judah Cole said: “Franklin Graham is going to bring a clear message of faith and peace as he points people to Jesus Christ, the source of true and lasting stability. We are excited to partner with the Graham Tour UK and we can’t wait to see what God will do here.”