South Korean dance icon brings spectacular Dragons show to Milton Keynes

South Korean dance icon Eun-Me Ahn presents her multi-media dance spectacular Dragons at Milton Keynes Theatre in March.

South Korean culture is riding a huge wave of popularity with both K-pop and Korean film being embraced by audiences worldwide.

Now South Korean dance icon Eun-Me Ahn, fresh from posing for a Gucci exhibition about legendary Korean artists, brings her latest work, Dragons, to Milton Keynes as part of an eight-venue tour presented by Dance Consortium.

In Asia, dragons represent resilience, joy and optimism and are the inspiration behind the show with a vibrant swirling hallucinatory mix of dance, music, holograms and stylish costumes.

Eun-Me Ahn Dance Company present Dragons at Mk Theatre on March 7 and March 8

Ahn and her company of seven extraordinary dancers inhabit a constantly changing theatrical space of writhing silver vacuum hoses and the forests and cloudy skies of Taeseok Lee’s vivid and colourful projections.

Entering this fantastical world are holograms of five young guest dancers, four of them born in the year 2000, a Year of the Dragon.

Created in the isolated time of Covid, Dragons interweaves contemporary moves with ancient dance forms from across Asia. This mix is echoed in Jang Young-Gyu’s evocative soundtrack which seamlessly blends traditional Korean music with contemporary pop and electronica.

Eun-Me Ahn is one of the most important artists in South Korea. Now in her 60s, she founded her contemporary dance company in 1988, presenting work in major theatres and festivals around the world. Her strong feminist views led her to dress in a strikingly unconventional way, shaving her head and rejecting the traditional Korean view of women she describes as ‘long hair, good girl, charming wife”.

Ahn regularly subverts traditional attitudes to age and gender roles with her acclaimed intergenerational works, often working with non-professionals.

The show is on March 7 and March 8 – book tickets here