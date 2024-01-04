News you can trust since 1981
The house in on EaglestoneThe house in on Eaglestone
Spacious five bedroom house goes on the market for bargain price of £325,000 in Milton Keynes

Rooms are well proportioned and ‘deceptively spacious’, say the agents
By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT

A five bedroom house on a city estate has gone on the market for a bargain £325,000.

The end terrace is in Great Denson on Eaglestone and is being sold by Purplebricks and advertised on Rightmove.

A Purplebricks spokesperson said the home was deceptively spacious and would be an idea first time buy or investment purchase for an HMO.

The accommodation comprises, entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen, lounge and bedroom five/annex with ensuite.On the first floor there is a landing, four bedrooms and bathroom.Outside there are front and rear gardens and parking.

The kitchen is spacious

