Spacious four bed family home with large gardens goes on market for under £300,000 in Milton Keynes
A four-bed home with a generous L-shaped garden has gone on the market for £290,000 in Milton Keynes.
The corner terrace property is in Horners Croft in Wolverton and is up for sale through Brown and Merry of Stony Stratford.
A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to offer for sale this FOUR bedroom CORNER TERRACE property benefiting from double glazing, front and rear gardens.
"The accommodation in brief comprises; entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen/diner, living room, bathroom and large L shape rear garden."
With a £29,000 deposit, the monthly mortgage payments on the property would be £1,684.