The house is a corner terrace on an L-shaped plot

Spacious four bed family home with large gardens goes on market for under £300,000 in Milton Keynes

It’s open to offers
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST

A four-bed home with a generous L-shaped garden has gone on the market for £290,000 in Milton Keynes.

The corner terrace property is in Horners Croft in Wolverton and is up for sale through Brown and Merry of Stony Stratford.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to offer for sale this FOUR bedroom CORNER TERRACE property benefiting from double glazing, front and rear gardens.

"The accommodation in brief comprises; entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen/diner, living room, bathroom and large L shape rear garden."

With a £29,000 deposit, the monthly mortgage payments on the property would be £1,684.

The kitchen diner is a generous size

The kitchen diner is a generous size

The kitchen diner is a generous size

The living room

The living room

The living room

One of the four bedrooms the house has to offer

One of the four bedrooms the house has to offer

One of the four bedrooms the house has to offer

Another view of the living area

Another view of the living area

Another view of the living area

