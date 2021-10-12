Special Bing breakfasts on offer at Gulliver's Resort in Milton Keynes this half term

Gulliver's Resort in MK is welcoming young Bing fans for a special breakfast this half term.

And they say the experience will leave fans of the CBeebies series hopping with delight.

The Bing's Breakfast offer will run from October 23 to October 31. It includes a platter of croissants, blueberry muffins, pain au chocolat, a fresh fruit kebab and a drink.

Children can meet Bing and Flop

The fun will continue after breakfast with a range of games and creative activities as well as a chance to meet Bing and Flop.

Tickets also include entry to Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park – the last chance to visit before the resort closes for the season.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: "Our Bing's Breakfasts are always extremely popular and the perfect way for Bingsters to start their day.

"This breakfast treat is exclusive to Gulliver’s Resort in Milton Keynes this October half term and we can't wait to welcome families and Bing fans for a unique experience that will live long in the memory."

Bing's Breakfast is a 90-minute morning experience including a breakfast platter, games and activities and a visit with Bing and Flop. Entry to Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park is also included.