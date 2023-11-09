Special breastfeeding room opens for working mums at Milton Keynes hospital
Staff at Milton Keynes hospital have welcomed a dedicated breastfeeding room where they can feed, express or pump milk for their babies.
The room was funded by donations to the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity and was transformed from a small, unused space into a warm, comfortable area with a chair, table and shelving.
Situated next to the Staff Hub, it is dedicated to staff returning to work after maternity leave and is open 24-7.
Amy Rowling works at the Trust and had a baby last year. She came to the charity in the summer to ask for some help after returning to work.
She said: “Up until recently I was using a room that was on the other side of the site for me, and freezing cold. I just wish this was available three years ago when I had my first baby. Thank you so much!”
Vanessa Holmes from Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “This is what we’re here for. To help staff where we can; listen to their needs and importantly – make things happen! I’m so pleased we could make a difference to colleagues. Thank you also to our estates team, Parias Construction & Interiors as well as the Pi Group for their help and support too.”
