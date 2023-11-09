Special breastfeeding room opens for working mums at Milton Keynes hospital

It’s dedicated to staff returning to work and needing to feed, express or pump

Staff at Milton Keynes hospital have welcomed a dedicated breastfeeding room where they can feed, express or pump milk for their babies.

The room was funded by donations to the Milton Keynes Hospital Charity and was transformed from a small, unused space into a warm, comfortable area with a chair, table and shelving.

Situated next to the Staff Hub, it is dedicated to staff returning to work after maternity leave and is open 24-7.

Amy Rowling and her one-year-old son alongside colleague Gloria Kubajo. Both work at the hospital and are now using the breastfeeding and pumping room regularly

Amy Rowling works at the Trust and had a baby last year. She came to the charity in the summer to ask for some help after returning to work.

She said: “Up until recently I was using a room that was on the other side of the site for me, and freezing cold. I just wish this was available three years ago when I had my first baby. Thank you so much!”

Vanessa Holmes from Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “This is what we’re here for. To help staff where we can; listen to their needs and importantly – make things happen! I’m so pleased we could make a difference to colleagues. Thank you also to our estates team, Parias Construction & Interiors as well as the Pi Group for their help and support too.”