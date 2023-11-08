Special discount offers on the weird experience of Milton Keynes Upside Down House this month

You can literally walk on the ceiling

The city centre’s famous Upside Down House is encouraging new visitors by offering discounted tickets throughout November.

Anybody who fancies turning their world upside down can can a 20% discount on the normal £5 entry fee on weekdays between 10am and 12 noon.

The offer is valid at the ticket office Midsummer Place shopping centre.

The Upside Down House offers a head-spinning experience and great photo opportunities at Central Milton Keynes

Then on Black Friday weekend – November 24 to November 26 – there will be 20% off all tickets bought online in advance or at the ticket office on the day of the visit. People can enter the code udhblackfriday23 at checkout.

The bright pink coloured house stands (on its roof, of course) in Oak Court at Midsummer Place.

It is the UK's first inverted experience and people can walk on the ceiling, reach for the coffee table, Pose on chairs on the bedroom ceiling, balance on top of kitchen cabinets or do a handstand in the bathroom and take unbelievable photos to share.

The open plan layout, which was recently furnished by IKEA, allows visitors to move around the illusion and get the best pictures possible.

A spokesperson said: “It’s a unique photo experience that defies gravity by walking or dancing on the ceiling. It really will have your head in a spin!”