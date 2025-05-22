A special event has been organised by the council to help all residents who provide regular care for a friend or family member.

It will bring together local specialist organisations to give carers opportunities to speak with professionals.

MK City Council estimates that there could be 21,000 unpaid carers in MK, including many young carers who look after family members who could not cope without their help. This may be due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet member for Adults, Health, Community and Housing, said: “If you provide regular care for a friend or family member who lives in Milton Keynes then this event is for you. Caring can be really difficult and at times lonely which is why we want to bring together this amazing community with the local help that’s available. You’ll have the chance to ask any questions, meet other local carers and find out more about our new support service. We’d love to see you there.”

Cllr Donna Fuller (right) with MK City Council Commissioning Officer Sally Davis, and Simon Lowson from The Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Central MK

The ‘Carers Support Event’ will be held at The Church of Christ the Cornerstone on Tuesday 10 June from 10.30am to 4.30pm and is free to attend. There is free parking outside the church and light refreshments will be available throughout the event for all guests. There will also be activities for children provided.

Alongside services from across the City Council, a wide range of organisations including Milton Keynes University Hospital (MKUH), Age UK, White Ribbon and Mind BLMK will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

There will also be the chance to meet representatives from Citizens Advice, Chums, Talkback, Mobilise and Alzheimer’s Society, who are part of the City Council’s new Carers Support Service which was launched this month.

The new service combines a range of specialist assistance for unpaid carers of all ages, with face-to-face and phone support plus online help. Carers will be helped to unlock money and benefits, guided on making plans for emergencies, advised on housing options and much more. The service also offers opportunities for carers to meet people in similar situations and form new bonds.

The City Council provides a minimum direct payment of £240 for unpaid carers alongside access to additional assistance. For further information on local support available to unpaid carers, visit here.