Special event to empower women who have suffered domestic abuse to be held in Milton Keynes

A special event called ‘I’m Every Woman’ is to be held in MKs to empower women who have suffered domestic abuse.

The aim is to provide a safe space where survivors can come together, meet other women, and have an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on.

It is organised by Melanie Prince, who is herself a domestic violence survivor.

Last year's event was a great success in Milton Keynes

"I have been free for five years now so I know first hand how scary leaving an abusive relationship can be - but more so having to piece back together your life after,” she said.

“My abusive relationship is what caused me to become an alcoholic.. I have been abstinent from alcohol for five years.

"I advocate for survivors now to show that there absolutely is life after abuse. You can pick yourself up and life can be beautiful again.”

Melanie was hospitalised many time due to the domestic abuse.

"I believe the lack of support lead me down this road. If I’d something like this event, it may have saved me from that past. There’s is nothing like this available in the community,” she said.

Sadly, she believes the number of females suffering from such treatment is on the increase throughout Milton Keynes and she wants to provide them with a lifeline.

She organised her first ‘I’m Every Woman’ empowerment event last year and it was such a success that she vowed to make it an annual event.

This year she has lined up five powerhouse female speakers from different walks of life. These include a relationship coach, a childhood trauma specialist and even a psychic medium.

“All of these ladies have one thing in common - they’re all survivors and they’ll be sharing their words of wisdom on how they rebuilt their own lives,” she said.

Melanie is invited women to come along an “be part of something magical”.

She said: “All female events are so powerful and women supporting women is what the community needs more of.”