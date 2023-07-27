Special healthy eating cafe opens up at Central Milton Keynes train station

Commuters and visitors to CMK rail station have been given a healthy option for breakfast and lunch with the opening of a new not-for-profit cafe.

All Good Cafe is managed by not-for-profit All People Active CIC and its motto is Eat Good, Do Good & Feel Good.

The cafe is bucking the trend of big national corporations at stations and describes itself as “a truly independent cafe with a heart of gold”.

Healthy food is available at Milton Keynes Central rail station, thanks to the All Good Cafe

All People Active (APA) have been delivering sport and wellbeing programmes to residents living in under-served communities across MK for the past five years.

Due to the cost of living crisis and other restrictions on funding across the charitable sector, funding for these sort of programmes have become harder to come by. This is the reason APA has opened the cafe - to diversify its income generation and ensure it can keep helping vulnerable people to get active.

All Good Cafe specialises in freshly made sandwiches, salads and smoothies, as well as special breakfast and lunch dishes such as breakfast birchers, scrambled egg bagels and coronation chicken jacket potatoes. Some of the most popular dishes and smoothies include the 'Three Little Birds' smoothie and the Italian Stallion Super Salad.

James Gregory, CEO of All People Active & All Good said: "We're really excited by the potential of All Good to Do Good. We know that if you live in an underserved community, you're twice as unlikely to be able to access sport and wellbeing programmes compared to those living in more affluent areas. We think this inequality is unfair.

“Being Active is great for your physical and mental health, so we believe all people should have the same opportunity to be active, regardless of where you live. We want All Good to help children, young people and families to live active, healthy and happy lives so please do come and get your coffee, smoothies or lunch from All Good.”