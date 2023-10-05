Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Match Attax Tour 2023 will visit Milton Keynes on October 24, to the delight of thousands of collectors.

Fans of the popular football stickers will be able to meet famous footie influencers and enter competitions to win Match Attax prizes and signed player shirts.

The event, which will take place at the Marshall Arena at Stadium MK, is designed to help fans celebrate everything they love about Match Attax.

Topps, the company behind the cards, has its head office in Milton Keynes, in Vincent Avenue on Crownhill.

They have been here since 1989 but shot to fame in 2006 when they launched the Match Attax trading card game. The official Premier League football range was launched in 1994 and rapidly became the world's best selling sticker collection.

Originally The Topps Company Inc, the company was founded in America by the Shorin brothers in1938 as a confectionery business. They invented the world-famous Bazooka bubble gum in 1947 and now manufacture other popular confectionary including the Ring Pop and Push Pop.

The MK Tour day will run from 11am to 3pm. Entry is £7 for children under 16 and £3 for accompanying adults, and every pre-purchased ticket will get a limited-edition Match Attax card on entry.

People can play football skills challenges, open Match Attax packs with GBW, watch football freestyle demos, learn skills with Coach Cain and take part in fun games and quizzes.

A range of Topps Match Attax products will be available to buy.