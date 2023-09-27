Special new ‘wellbeing walk’ opens at Salcey Forest, a few miles from Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new wellbeing trail has been opened at Salcey Forest, just a short drive away from Milton Keynes, by Forestry England.

They are invited visitors to take a mindful walk through the woodland this autumn to take care of their physical and mental health.

The new self-led trail winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect with nature as they walk.

There are themed panels winding through the trees inviting people to slow down, notice and absorb the woodland landscape as they walk.

A forest wellbeing journal accompanies the trail, enhancing visitors’ wellbeing experience. Visitors can get a copy at the Salcey Forest visitor centre or download it from the Forestry England website before a visit.

Demi Smith, Active Forest Coordinator for Salcey Forest, said: “We’re delighted to offer this wellbeing experience to our visitors. As autumn’s colours begin to show, it’s the perfect season for a mindful walk. We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.

“The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us. We look forward to welcoming people to visit the trail. Each season will offer a new perspective on the wonderful landscape here at Salcey Forest.”