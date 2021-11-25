Special 'Opportunities Fair' to be held for young people not in education, training or work in Milton Keynes

MK Council is to host its first ‘Opportunities Fair’ for young people aged 16 plus who are not yet in employment, education, or training.

Central Milton Keynes Library will be hosting the event on Wednesday December 1 from 11am to 6pm.

The fair will bring together more than a dozen organisations from across Milton Keynes. Visitors will be able to drop in to learn about work experience, traineeships and apprenticeships as well as education and local employment opportunities.

The Opportunities Fair will be at CMK library

Representatives from a wide range of companies, charities and organisations including Milton Keynes Council, Willen Hospice, MK Dons and the Princes Trust will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on what is available.

Information, Advice and Guidance workers will also be there to speak with young people and those looking for additional support will be able to book an appointment for after the event.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “The transition from school to apprenticeships or full time work can be a daunting experience for young people. Across Milton Keynes, we have a fantastic network of local businesses and organisations who can help young people to take their first steps.

"Everyone has a different journey and whether you’re looking for work experience, guidance on how to find your ideal job or just want to know what is locally available, this event is for you.”

“All young people aged 16+ and their families and carers are invited to this free event. No appointment is needed and you can drop in at a time that suits you.”

Families and young people wishing to learn more can contact [email protected] or call 01908 254410. For organisations wanting to get involved, please email [email protected]