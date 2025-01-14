Special project opens for young people in Milton Keynes to learn theatre skills alongside professionals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes Theatre is inviting teenagers to join its special Young Company to learn professional skills for a life on the stage.

Anybody between the ages of 13 and 18 is invited to join the project, which runs through the Spring term.

It offers young people a taster of life within a theatre company, working alongside industry professionals on a performance from initial concept through to final curtain.

They can take on performing or offstage roles (or both) and previous Company members have performed, assistant directed, operated sound, assisted with lighting design, set design and costumes, and been involved with stage management.

Weekly rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm in the backstage studio at Milton Keynes Theatre, offering Company members additional insight into the theatre itself. This could include engaging with cast and company of visiting productions where possible, to further gain career and training advice, as well as the team offering support with references and next steps.

The MKT Young Company project fee is £170, which can be paid in two £85 instalments in January and March. Alternatively, kind support from Safesmart means there are a number of full and part bursary supported places available.

Madeline Kimble, Creative Learning Producer at Milton Keynes Theatre, said: “We’re so pleased to have our Young Company performance project running again this year. This is a great opportunity for us to work closely with young people and offer not just performance opportunities, but a real insight into the wider industry and offstage roles – where there is such a demand for experience and knowledge.

“Whilst we’re sadly seeing a decline in the uptake of creative subjects within schools, we know there are still a huge number of young people interested in opportunities and careers within the theatre industry. Projects like the MKT Young Company can offer experience, knowledge and insight into a wide number of roles, training options and career paths, and ongoing support from Safesmart means we can continue our aim of engaging young people who may not otherwise access this opportunity.”

The MKT Young Company runs from Wednesday January 15 through the Spring Term.

If you are interested in joining or know someone who’d like to join, email [email protected]m or visit ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.