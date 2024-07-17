Special 'Purple Disco' to be held to raise money for domestic abuse survivors in Milton Keynes
Melanie Prince who was hospitalised many time due to the abuse, and it led to experience addiction, mental health problems and even prison.
She believes a lack of support led her down that road and prevented her from leaving the perpertrator earlier.
Now safe and happy to be named, she organises ‘I’m Every Woman’ get-togethers to empower and give hope to other victims in Milton Keynes.
The venues are kept secret and there are specialist speakers and experts on hand to help.
This month, Melanie is focusing on raising money for ‘Leila Please Tell My Story’ , which helps female survivors of abuse access professional therapies to help rebuild their lives.
The over 18s event is on Friday July 26 at Milton Keynes Village Pavilion. It starts at 7.30pm and women and men are welcome.
“We’ve got inflatables, a disco dome, food van, ice cream van, licenced bar, photo wall and five amazing DJs who have all volunteered their time to raise money for this amazing cause,” she said.
"We have use of the indoor and outdoor space so we’re able to hold a large capacity. I want to create an event for adults where we can have lots of fun and raise money at the same time.
“The community has come together for this and I’m overwhelmed by the amount of help and support from people that have wanted to offer their time and skills to organise this event with me.”
Tickets are £5 and people can pay at the door.