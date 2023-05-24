News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Special 'rainbow cocktail' launched by Milton Keynes venue to raise cash for LGBTQ+ support charity

The CMK bar and restaurant will be selling from for £8.80 each
By Sally Murrer
Published 24th May 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read

A city centre bar and restaurant has launched a special rainbow coloured cocktail to help an LGBTQ+ support charity.

Contemporary steakhouse Bar + Block in Avebury Blvd will be selling the cocktail throughout June, which is official Pride month.

Selling at £8.80 each, the Pride cocktail is a colourful mix of Absolut Vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, grenadine and orange juice.

The Bar + Block rainbow cocktail is to celebrate Pride month in MKThe Bar + Block rainbow cocktail is to celebrate Pride month in MK
The Bar + Block rainbow cocktail is to celebrate Pride month in MK
Most Popular

"It’s beautifully layered to resemble the Pride flag and topped with raspberries,” said a Bar + Block spokesman.

All profits from the rainbow cocktails will be donated to Albert Kennedy Trust (akt), a charity supporting young LGBTQ+ people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Bar + Block restaurant and cocktail bar opened almost a year ago at CMK, offering an extensive range of high-quality steaks, handmade burgers and grazing plates alongside creative cocktails and craft brews.

Related topics:LGBTQ+Milton KeynesPride