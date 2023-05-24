A city centre bar and restaurant has launched a special rainbow coloured cocktail to help an LGBTQ+ support charity.

Contemporary steakhouse Bar + Block in Avebury Blvd will be selling the cocktail throughout June, which is official Pride month.

Selling at £8.80 each, the Pride cocktail is a colourful mix of Absolut Vodka, peach schnapps, blue curaçao, grenadine and orange juice.

The Bar + Block rainbow cocktail is to celebrate Pride month in MK

"It’s beautifully layered to resemble the Pride flag and topped with raspberries,” said a Bar + Block spokesman.

All profits from the rainbow cocktails will be donated to Albert Kennedy Trust (akt), a charity supporting young LGBTQ+ people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

