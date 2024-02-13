Special service to be held in Milton Keynes to remember all loved ones who lost their lives during Covid pandemic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes Memorial Service is to be held next month to remember all the local people who lost their lives to Covid-19.

To take place at Christ the Cornerstone Church, it will consist of song, music and personal reflections and there will be a place a loved ones’ name upon a special trees of light.

The service will be held on Sunday 3rd March at 2pm.

It has been organised by the founder of Covid19familiesUK, Milton Keynes resident Deborah Lewis, who lost her father to Covid during the pandemic.

She said: “.During the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, all bereaved people underwent the same heartbreaking restrictions. Many were unable to be with love ones when they passed away and all underwent the same restrictions on funerals.

"Whilst Covid19familiesUK primarily supports those bereaved by Covid, we also understand and support those who lost loved ones for other reasons and therefore, Covid19familiesUK supports ALL our bereaved regardless of the cause of death."

Deborah has created and run more than 44 regional support groups supporting over 5000 people who were bereaved during the pandemic. She has hosted memorial events across the whole of the UK, including the first ever memorial to Covid loss, which was held in Milton Keynes in June 2021.

It made MK the first place in the UK to host a memorial event and it earned national recognition and even a personal message from the Queen.

As a result of her work, Deborah, received the Queens award for voluntary service in 2022.

The remembrance service, called All Lives Lost, is in partnership with Marie Curie and takes place on the new day of national remembrance backed by the government.

The service will also give thanks to the many people and services who continued to provide support for the community and beyond during the pandemic.

Deborah said: “This event is open to everyone, and we hope the people in Milton Keynes will join us in remembering and reflecting and more importantly in showing love to our local pandemic bereaved.”