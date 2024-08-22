Special 'Student Send Off' event returns to Milton Keynes shopping centre with discounts galore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Student Send Off event returns to centre:mk next week, complete with a host of bargains for people starting college or uni.

The event will be held on Thursday August 29 from 4pm to 8pm and includes more than 140 retailers, including Primark, H&M and Mango, offering student and fashion essentials.

Some 55 of these will be offering student discounts, offers and prizes, along with goodie bags and entertainment.

“Whether you’re off to university for the first time, getting ready to go back to college or buying for someone who is, we will ensure they have everything they need to help get ready for student life this autumn,” pledged a centre:mk spokesperson.

Shoppers are advised to look out for special, one-day discounts from stores including Jigsaw, Mango, Dune and River Island. For household items they can check out John Lewis and M&S, while for essential stationery and handy items for student survival they can visit Typo and Flying Tiger.

There are also a host of beauty and fragrance offers, as well as restaurants, cafes and kiosks to keep energy levels high.

Students can head to Middleton Hall, next to the beach, to collect a goodie bag, enter a free prize draw and pick up a map of participating stores showing the offers and discounts across the centre.

There are also four other meeting point stations around the centre, where people can personalise and top up their goody bag with free samples, vouchers and bounce back offers, with something different to collect at each station.

A host of entertainment from local artists and performers will be staged throughout the evening.

Centre Director Kevin Duffy said, “We have a great mix of retailers here at centre:mk ensuring you can find all your student essentials under one roof, making shopping with a student or as a student who may be off to college or university, a great experience. With exclusive discounts and prizes, along with some delicious food from participating restaurants.

He added: "I’m sure the event will be a huge success and we are really looking forward to it.”

More information is avaialble on the centre:mk website here.