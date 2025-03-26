Special survey reveals widespread parking bay misuse in Milton Keynes
In a survey conducted by YourParkingSpace, hundreds of people were asked what levels of parking space misuse they had seen.
And more than two-thirds of people questioned said they had witnessed drivers having a “complete disregard” for parent and child or disabled spaces and parking in them when they had no right to do so.
YourParkingSpace, which lists thousands of rentable driveways across the UK, found the South East was among the worst places for such misuse.
They found 68% of revealed that 69% of respondents had witnessed misuse of parent-and-child parking spaces, with 19% reporting seeing it ‘always,’ while 28% saw it ‘sometimes’ and 22% ‘occasionally’
Andy Syrett, UK Managing Director at YourParkingSpace, said: "It appears some drivers have a complete disregard for disabled parking and parent and child parking, believing they have a right to use the spaces when they don’t.
"However, this doesn’t mean that most drivers flout these rules - it’s likely a small group of repeat offenders contributing to the problem, while the majority respect designated parking spaces."
Andy added: “We’d urge drivers to show respect to their fellow motorists and only park where they are allowed. If drivers are struggling to find somewhere convenient to park, then perhaps they should consider renting a driveway which can be booked for hourly, and up to monthly, sessions.”
