Special weekend of fun at Woburn Safari Park in aid of wild penguins

This weekend only, April 23 and 24, visitors have the chance to book special Mini VIP Experiences to meet the giraffes, giant tortoises or red panda, and help raise money for wild penguins.

The Foot Safari keepers are raising much-needed funds for Sphenisco, a charity dedicated to safeguarding the future of penguins, including the Humboldt penguin.

Currently classified as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, Humboldt penguins are faced with a number of threats, including the depletion of fish stocks, hunting, and climate change.

Penguins at Woburn

As part of the Penguin Charity Weekend, in addition to the drive-through Road Safari and a full day of penguin fun at Humboldt Harbour, visitors can book Mini VIP Experiences with some of the park’s other animals.

Meet the tallest residents face to face inside the giraffe house, meet Mali the red panda up close, or take a 20-minute trip to meet Albert, Ken, Flo, Harold, and Gordon, the giant Aldabra tortoises, with a fascinating introduction to this long-lived species from their dedicated keepers.

Don't forget to bring your spare cash, as there will also be penguin-themed games for the kids to get involved with throughout the day.

Plus, pick up your raffle tickets from the charity stall at the penguin enclosure and you could be in with the chance of winning family tickets to the park or an Up Close Encounter with your favourite animal.

Giraffes at Woburn

Mini VIP Experiences can be pre-booked online now.

Red panda at Woburn