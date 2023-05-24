Special women-only guided walks give females a chance to explore city parks and make friends in Milton Keynes

A Women’s Walking Network is proving a popular way to explore Milton Keynes parks and make female friends at the same time.

The women-only event is organised by The Parks Trust and meets on the first Thursday every month.

Each month starts in a different park, exploring routes around some of MK's best green spaces, including Howe Park Wood, Great Linford Manor Park and the valley parks.

The women-only walks are held once a month in Milton Keynes

Walks are normally four to five miles long and take around two hours at a moderate pace. Tickets cost £1 per person and can be booked here.

The next women-only walk is on June 1 and will explore the Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve in the Ouse Valley.

Once a quarry site, this unique reserve has gained the reputation of being one of the best sites for bird watching and natural history in Buckinghamshire. There is a list of rare species and in spring and early summer a variety of wading birds visit the site on migration. Notable birds include cuckoos and several species of owl.

A Parks Trust spokesman said: “The Women’s Walking Network is a great way to discover Milton Keynes' parks while encouraging women to come together and make new friends.

"Make sure to come dressed appropriately for the weather, with sturdy footwear. We would also advise you to bring something to drink.”