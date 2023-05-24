News you can trust since 1981
Special women-only guided walks give females a chance to explore city parks and make friends in Milton Keynes

Any female over 18 can take part
By Sally Murrer
Published 24th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:09 BST

A Women’s Walking Network is proving a popular way to explore Milton Keynes parks and make female friends at the same time.

The women-only event is organised by The Parks Trust and meets on the first Thursday every month.

Each month starts in a different park, exploring routes around some of MK's best green spaces, including Howe Park Wood, Great Linford Manor Park and the valley parks.

The women-only walks are held once a month in Milton KeynesThe women-only walks are held once a month in Milton Keynes
The women-only walks are held once a month in Milton Keynes
Walks are normally four to five miles long and take around two hours at a moderate pace. Tickets cost £1 per person and can be booked here.

The next women-only walk is on June 1 and will explore the Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve in the Ouse Valley.

Once a quarry site, this unique reserve has gained the reputation of being one of the best sites for bird watching and natural history in Buckinghamshire. There is a list of rare species and in spring and early summer a variety of wading birds visit the site on migration. Notable birds include cuckoos and several species of owl.

A Parks Trust spokesman said: “The Women’s Walking Network is a great way to discover Milton Keynes' parks while encouraging women to come together and make new friends.

"Make sure to come dressed appropriately for the weather, with sturdy footwear. We would also advise you to bring something to drink.”

He added: “Please note that these walks are at quite an active pace, so if you’re looking for something a bit gentler, then we would recommend trying out our Discovery Strolls. Unfortunately, we don’t accept dogs on the walks, except for the accompany of assistance dogs.”

