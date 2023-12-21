News you can trust since 1981
Specialist dementia nurse for Milton Keynes recognised for outstanding care

She has been awarded prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse (QN)
By Olga Norford
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT
The prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse (QN) has been awarded to Sue Webb who leads the city council’s team of specialist dementia nurses.

The title, given by community nursing charity, The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI), recognises a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership and is formal recognition for those who deliver outstanding care in the community.

The city council funds specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses to support families across Milton Keynes. They work directly with people living with dementia to improve their quality of life and help carers to develop strength and resilience.

Sue Webb, left, Clinical Lead Admiral Nurse, one of the city council’s specialist dementia nurses receives her award from Dame Elizabeth AnionwuSue Webb, left, Clinical Lead Admiral Nurse, one of the city council’s specialist dementia nurses receives her award from Dame Elizabeth Anionwu
Since their introduction two years ago, specialist dementia nurses have already helped hundreds of local families who have been affected by various forms of dementia including Alzheimer’s disease.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “I’m proud of our dedicated dementia nurses and Sue is a great example of the commitment they show to helping local people. Dementia impacts hundreds of families across our city including my own and we want people to know they are not alone. Supported by local organisations including Thames Valley Police, the NHS and Dementia UK, our partnership aims to ensure that MK is a good place to live for people with dementia and those who support them.”

Admiral Nurses can be contacted for information and advice by emailing [email protected]. You can also speak directly to an Admiral Nurse by calling 01908 252 288. To refer a resident for Admiral Nurse support, contact 01908 253 772.

