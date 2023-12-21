Specialist dementia nurse for Milton Keynes recognised for outstanding care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse (QN) has been awarded to Sue Webb who leads the city council’s team of specialist dementia nurses.

The title, given by community nursing charity, The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI), recognises a commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership and is formal recognition for those who deliver outstanding care in the community.

The city council funds specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses to support families across Milton Keynes. They work directly with people living with dementia to improve their quality of life and help carers to develop strength and resilience.

Since their introduction two years ago, specialist dementia nurses have already helped hundreds of local families who have been affected by various forms of dementia including Alzheimer’s disease.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “I’m proud of our dedicated dementia nurses and Sue is a great example of the commitment they show to helping local people. Dementia impacts hundreds of families across our city including my own and we want people to know they are not alone. Supported by local organisations including Thames Valley Police, the NHS and Dementia UK, our partnership aims to ensure that MK is a good place to live for people with dementia and those who support them.”