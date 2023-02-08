Specialist music and book shop reopens in Milton Keynes town and it's offering bargains galore

The Oxfam specialist book and music shop has re-opened in Olney.

It has a complete new look after a total re-fit and is billed as “the best book and music shop for miles around”.

The town’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Debbie Whitworth performed the reopening ceremony on Saturday.

The shop first opened in 2005 and has been serving the people of Olney ever since with its range of books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs and sheet music to suit all tastes.

Situated just off the market square in Stanley Court, opposite the Co-op, it offers everything from the latest modern fiction to classic literature and vintage LPs.

Debbie said: “Since Oxfam first started back in 1942, it has challenged the underlying causes of poverty, while supporting people to cope when disaster strikes. It’s great to see such a vibrant shop at the heart of our local community, raising vital funds to support this work.”

Shop manager Jo Papworth-Smith and her team of volunteers were on hand to welcome customers and supporters to the new-look shop and customers were treated to music from local performers Alan Haughton, Julian Smith and Trevor Aldred.

The shop is open Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and on Sundays from 12 noon to 3pm.

Follow it on Instagram here and Facebook here.