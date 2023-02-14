Specialist new coffee shop to open at Central Milton Keynes - with a very caring twist

Specialist coffee chain Black Sheep Coffee is to open up at the centre:mk in May – and it will come with a very caring twist.

The company has just signed a lease for a 1,600 sq ft unit on Sunset Walk to offer its signature range of specialty grade Robusta beans, smoothies, shakes, Norwegian waffles and light bites.

There will also be a ‘Free Coffee Board’ where customers can donate their loyalty points or buy a drinks voucher to pin on the board. Aimed at fighting social exclusion, these can then be used by people who cannot afford to buy a hot drink for themselves.

Black Sheep Coffee will open at centre:mk in May

Black Sheep also has a commitment to sustainability and refuses to use single-use plastics.

Kevin Duffy, Centre Director at centre:mk said the company is “quickly becoming a household name amongst the casual dining scene”.

He added: “We are thrilled to have signed Black Sheep Coffee and its dynamic day-to-night concept here at centre:mk. The destination’s F&B offering continues to go from strength to strength with December sales up to 43% up versus 2021.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Black Sheep Coffee come May, as it joins the likes of Cosy Club, Harrod’s Champagne Bar, Wagamama and the recently opened itsu.”