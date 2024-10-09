Specialist search teams out looking for young missing dad in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have sent out search teams to look for missing dad in a critical race against time.

Tom, who is 26, went missing in the very early hours of Sunday morning and is in a vulnerable state, suffering severely with mental health problems.

He is thought not to have any phone or money and there has been no sighting of him for three days.

His family are desperately worried about his welfare and say time is critical to find him. They are appealing for dog walkers in paritcular to keep their eyes open for him.

Tom, a keen walker who does not drive, disappeared previously last week but was found on Friday and taken to hospital. Sadly he went missing again at 00.30am on Sunday.

He was last seen in Chepstow Area of Bletchley. He is known to frequent Bletchley, West Bletchley, Newton Leys, Furzton, Bow Brickhill (woods included), Little Brickhill, Loughton Lodge/Valley park areas.

He also has friends over in Great Linford and Bradville area, say his family.

“As far as we know he has nothing on him, no money, no phone, nothing to eat or drink,” said a family friend.

“If anyone is able to come help join the search we would very much appreciate any help getting him home. But if people can please keep an eye out, especially dog walkers as Tom likes to walk in fields and more isolated areas,” they added.

“His children, family and friends all want him home safe.”

The Citizen has the permission of Tom’s family to say he is vulnerable and “severely suffering” with mental health issues.

The friend said: "When he left his house at 00.30am on Sunday 6th October he left with nothing, no phone, no wallet, no money, no coat and no bike. He also doesn't drive so has to be on foot.

"He doesn't like busy places so normally walks through fields/wooded areas to get to his destination. Normally walks through the fields and wooded areas in Bletchley, Newton Longville, Little Brickhill, Great Brickhill and Woburn woods.”

For the first 50 hours of Tom going missing, police put up only a standard missing person’s appeal. But it may have confused readers because they had previsouly reported him missing and then found.

"The police have only started to take it seriously today,” said the friend.

Tom is around 6ft tall with a slim build. He usually wears black tracksuit bottoms with a black jumper and blue hooded top.

He also wears black Adidas trainers, which have three green stripes on them.

Inspector Lee Brace, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.

“If you see Thomas, please call us immediately on 999, quoting reference 43240480455.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Thomas. You are not in any trouble, but your family and we are concerned for you.

“Please get in touch with us to let us know where you are. We have officers available to help you, and we want to know that you are safe and well.”