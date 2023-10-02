Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The City of Codes and Lights Festival is set to light up Milton Keynes this week.

Organised by MK Islamic Arts, Culture, and Heritage ((MKIAC)), it runs from Wednesday until Saturday.

The grand finale is a digitial light parade, starting with an ‘Echoes from the Golden Era’ projection and illumination on MKC Library,and continuing with huge luminous puppets and decorated lanterns forming a celebratory procession to Campbell Park.

There, a festive finale with The Old Savoy Jazz Band, fusion ensemble Symphonica and Mr. Switch and a laser light show will bring together the sounds of Jazz rhythm, a classical orchestra, and the beats of the dancefloor, concluding the 2023 Festival celebrations.

The parade will set out from CMK Library at 7.45pm and will arrive in Campbell Park at around 8.30pm. Live music starts on the stage in Campbell Park from 6pm starting with the Old Savoy Jazz Band and all entertainment is due to finish at 9.30pm.

The rest of the festival is centred around Milton Keynes Central Library, SCIoT and Bletchley Park, and delves into the theme of ‘Learning’ by exploring history, art, science, maths, technology and sustainability.

It focuses on the contributions of culturally diverse artists, mathematicians and scientists throughout the ages, from the golden age of Muslim civilisation to Alan Turing’s Enigma codebreaking during WWII at Bletchley Park.