The spectacular Land of Lights festival is now open at Gulliver’s Land resort in MK.

It features a one-mile-long wonderland of illuminations, which bring the theme of classic children’s literature to life.

There is a wide variety of installations from popular and much-loved characters and scenes including The Three Little Pigs, Dr Doolittle, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Wizard of Oz, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan.

The festival, which was declared open on Friday by city mayor Cllr Mick Legg and youth mayor, Chloe D’Souza, will run until 25 February 2024.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights Festival Manager, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Mayor and Youth Mayor of Milton Keynes to Gulliver’s to officially open the Land of Lights festival 2023.

“Following the successful event held in 2022, we’re expecting thousands of people from across the country to attend and explore the festival’s enchanting installations, which includes more than 7,000 individual lanterns and hundreds of thousands LED lights. This year it’s even bigger and better with some really show-stopping lanterns for all the family to enjoy.

“The entire team is so excited we are now open, lighting up Milton Keynes once again to not only provide a magical evening out for our guests but to also bring a real economic boost to our city over the winter.”

More than 100 people are involved in the hand-crafted production process for Land of Lights, undertaken by the American-owned Zigong Lantern Group, an award-winning custom designer and manufacturer of handcrafted lamp art.