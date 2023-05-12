Spectacular stone built 5-bedroom cottage with swimming pool in idyllic village setting near Milton Keynes

Period property is located opposite 14th century church

Stone Court Cottage is a spectacular example of a stone-built property with character, style and unbeatable outdoor space, in the idyllic village of Emberton.

The detached property boasts an attractive stone-built exterior, with modern elements inside and extensive gardens including heated swimming pool.

Located in West Lane between fields, the cottage sits opposite a 14th century church, with an archetypal period property exterior, yet built around 40 years ago.

An exhaustive list of modern elements include a Bang & Olufsen sound system, air conditioning and heating units, zoned lighting, all electric blinds, underfloor heating, Zip HydroTaps, and eco-friendly photovoltaic solar panels on an advantageous original feed-in tariff until 2035.

Security has also been a priority with CCTV, electric gates, and an alarm system with multiple control panels.

The interiors are classy and timeless, with examples in every room. There’s a host of built-in storage, with marble kitchen worktops imported from Portugal.

The ground floor includes an annexe with a hotel-spec bedroom, en suite shower room, walk-in wardrobe, and an adjoining kitchen/dining/utility.

There are various outbuildings, including a bar, a plant room, and a gym, offering versatility for working out or working if a home office is preferred/required.

The ground floor includes an annexe to one side, comprising a hotel-spec bedroom, a stunning en suite shower room, a walk-in wardrobe, and an adjoining kitchen/dining/utility previously the garage, with provisions to revert back. Stairs lead to the office/fifth bedroom with open en suite.

Via the main staircase are three of the five double bedrooms. The master and second bedrooms each cover the full depth of the house, and each have ample fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom has an archway to a dressing area and the en suite, featuring a handsome freestanding clawfoot bath. Bedroom two is ideal for older children, giving them private living space due to its size. The four-piece family bathroom is central to bedrooms two and three.

The garden is expansive and includes a heated swimming pool, jacuzzi, and multiple seating areas, making it perfect for socialising and relaxation.

Offers over £1,250,000 are invited by selling agents James Kendall; call 01234 852434 for further details .

