Spectacular West End musical Aladdin on course to land at Milton Keynes Theatre

Disney’s hit Broadway and West End musical Aladdin takes flight in October with the magic carpet landing in Milton Keynes as part of a national tour.

The musical features unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Adapted from Disney’s 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights”, this smash-hit musical is brought to theatrical life in a unique and dazzling way.

Aladdin the Musical is heading to MK Theatre in the autumn

The show, which continues its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, opened there in March 2014, with nine subsequent productions launched around the world, including its 2016 West End premiere at the Prince Edward Theatre, London where the show ran until August 2019.

Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions, said: "As Aladdin approaches its second decade onstage, we are thrilled that the 11th production of the glorious Broadway show will soon be seen by audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. Thanks to Casey Nicholaw's direction, Alan Menken's music and the peerless design team of Bob Crowley, Natasha Katz and Gregg Barnes this show is a powerful tonic, an irresistible lift for every audience who sees it.

“The musical theatre performers in the UK and Ireland rival any on the planet and we look forward to presenting the best of them in this joyous new production."

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony, Olivier, Grammy, and eight-time Acadamy Award, winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony and three-time Academy Award winner Tim Rice, and six-time Tony nominee Chad Begeulin. Thomas Schumacher will direct the critically acclaimed Disney Theatrical Productions masterpiece.

The musical production of Aladdin is coming to MK Theatre in October

The show opens in Edinburgh in October followed by dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, and Milton Keynes from April 24-May 19, 2024. Tickets go on sale in March with full casting to be announced in due course.

