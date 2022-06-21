Speed bumps and double yellow lines to be installed to calm traffic chaos around Milton Keynes school

The council is to install speed bumps and double yellow lines near St Thomas Aquinas Catholic School in Bletchley following consultation with the public.

The move follows a survey to prove there was a “high volume” of traffic alongside many pedestrians around the school.

Labour ward councillor Nigel Long has been working with residents and West Bletchley Parish Council to understand the best way to slow traffic along Newton Road.

Cllr Nigel Long in Bletchley

MK Council now proposes to introduce two speed bumps between where St Mary’s Avenue joins Newton Road and the blind corner opposite the Co-Op store, 50 metres away. There are also potential plans to add double yellow lines on St Mary’s Avenue to ensure the junction’s visibility is clear.

The plans have already received support from the local community.

Clrl Long said: “This stretch of road can be particularly dangerous around school pick up and drop off time, so it’s great to hear that there’s lots of support for the introduction of traffic calming measures.

"These speed bumps and double yellow lines would reduce the speed of traffic and ultimately make the area safer for everybody.”

An informal consultation was carried out last month, and the proposals are expected to proceed to the formal consultation stage.

If approved, the changes could be put in place later this year.

More information on the traffic calming proposals for Newton Road can be found here.