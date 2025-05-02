Speed indicating devices and play equipment among community projects funded by Milton Keynes City Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speed indicating devices and play equipment are among the community projects to benefit from money from Milton Keynes City Council’s Community Infrastructure Fund.

All 48 town and parish councils across the city were given the chance to submit up to three applications for funding of up to £20,000 towards projects that will benefit their communities.

In total, the city council is providing £100,000 in match-funding to councils, with half of the money from the council’s Community Infrastructure Fund and half from the council’s own funds.

The projects being funded include speed indicating devices for seven councils - Bow Brickhill, Fairfields, North Crawley, Sherington, Stantonbury, Stony Stratford and West Bletchley.

New solar panels were installed on the pavilion at Newton Leys through funding from Milton Keynes City Council's 2024-2025 Community Infrastructure Fund

Play area equipment is being provided to Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe and Stony Stratford.

Other projects being funded through the scheme are accessible equipment in Castlethorpe, a footpath to a park in Haversham, dog waste bins in Kents Hill and Monkston, resurfacing for a car park in Olney, bollards for Oxley Park, accessibility measures for Stantonbury, a trim trail for Stoke Goldington and a height protection barrier in Wavendon.

Councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, cabinet member for the public realm at Milton Keynes City Council said: “We’re pleased to have helped town and parish councils make more than 80 community projects happen since the fund was put in place.

“We’ve helped lots of projects that are important to local people, from accessible play equipment to flood protection equipment and solar panels.”

To make it on to the final list, projects are scored against criteria including whether they solve a persistent or safety issue, whether they have community support and whether they provide long term value for residents.

Applications for part of the 2026-2027 fund can be made by town and parish councils between April 1 and August 31, with application details already sent to all 48 councils across Milton Keynes.

