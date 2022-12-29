News you can trust since 1981
Spider Man Tom Holland swings by to visit restaurant in Milton Keynes

The A-list celebrity tucked into spicy food and posed for a photo with staff

By Sally Murrer
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 4:56pm

Famous Spider Man actor Tom Holland visited a restaurant in MK this week to enjoy a spicy meal.

The A-List celebrity, who has starred in six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero films, was spotted at the Blue Orchid Restaurant in Aspley Guise on Tuesday.

Full of smiles after the authentic Thai and Indian cuisine, he took the time to pose for a photo with staff members.

Tom Holland was full of smiles as he posed for photos at the MK restaurant this week
The restaurant, which is in The Square, has today posted on their Facebook page a picture of the star’s post-Christmas visit.

Holland shot to international after making Captain America: Civil War in 2016. His latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home was a colossal hit, grossing more than $1 billion globally.

The 26-year-old actor is now set to star in an upcoming biopic about Fred Astaire.

He lives at Kingston upon Thames, near the house of his parents and family, with his American actress girlfriend Zendaya.

Tom Holland as Spider Man