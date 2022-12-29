Famous Spider Man actor Tom Holland visited a restaurant in MK this week to enjoy a spicy meal.

The A-List celebrity, who has starred in six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero films, was spotted at the Blue Orchid Restaurant in Aspley Guise on Tuesday.

Full of smiles after the authentic Thai and Indian cuisine, he took the time to pose for a photo with staff members.

Tom Holland was full of smiles as he posed for photos at the MK restaurant this week

The restaurant, which is in The Square, has today posted on their Facebook page a picture of the star’s post-Christmas visit.

Holland shot to international after making Captain America: Civil War in 2016. His latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home was a colossal hit, grossing more than $1 billion globally.

The 26-year-old actor is now set to star in an upcoming biopic about Fred Astaire.

He lives at Kingston upon Thames, near the house of his parents and family, with his American actress girlfriend Zendaya.

