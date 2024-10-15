Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign to raise awareness of spinal cord injuries is coming to Milton Keynes this week.

Backed by Matthew Reeve, the eldest son of former Superman actor Christopher, the campaign will see digital screen posters going up at sites around the city, to raise awareness of research that could help those paralysed by spinal cord injuries.

The posters feature the words impossible, irreversible and hopeless, with a spray paint effect used to cross out letters, to reveal possible, reversible and hope.

The Possibilities Campaign will run for the next six weeks and has been launched by Spinal Research, a charity that specialises in funding research for spinal cord injuries.

Spinal Research works closely with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which was set up by the late Superman actor after he was paralysed in a horse-riding accident in 1995.

A new film marking the 20th anniversary of his death, entitled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story premiered in London last night, and is set to be shown at Cineworld in Milton Keynes on Monday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Matthew Reeve, a trustee and Board member at Spinal Research said: “When my father had his accident there was little hope for those paralysed after a spinal cord injury.

“This powerful campaign highlights the fact that this is not the case today. We are seeing incredible progress in research programmes around the world, which is why there’s never been a more important time to support the work of Spinal Research in the UK and the Reeve Foundation in the US.”

The campaign is featuring on more than 150 digital poster sites across London, and other major UK cities including Sheffield, Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester.

Function restoring treatments are currently being tested in human trials, a move the charity says offers real hope that curing paralysis and other spinal cord injuries will be possible.

Superman and Reeve have connections with Milton Keynes, with around 18 minutes of the 1986 film Superman IV: The Quest For Peace, starring Reeve, shot in the city.

Locations for filming included The Avebury Building and the Milton Keynes Station Plaza.