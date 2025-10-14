Spooky half term fun at Milton Keynes Museum

Things are getting ever more chillsome at Milton Keynes Museum with the history hub preparing to celebrate half term with a full week of Halloween spooks.

For the first time, the Museum will be delivering a Victorian themed event too, adding to the creepability!

Popular local performance troupe, The Black Sheep Collective will be occupying the Street of Shops with perfectly eerie interactive performances.

There have been some spooky goings on, reports of shadows, strange noises and people going missing in the street of shops.

There's Halloween fun galore going on at MK Museum

Meet George the paperboy, Betty the Butcher and Victor the V… who disappears into the shadows. All have their own story to tell, if you are brave enough to listen!

In the farmhouse, the Parlour will be dressed with authentic decoration from the time when Queen Victoria occupied the throne.

Elsewhere, Halloween activities are running – including cookie decorating and the chance to make your own witch's hat. Museum volunteers will be dressing to scare too.

And there's much more, including a Spooky Singalong with Lingotot (Oct 29), Victorian-inspired henna design candle painting (Oct 30) and – coinciding with Black History Month – Cultural storyteller Chinwe will explain the meaning behind Adinkra Symbols from Ghanaian Culture (Oct 31).

“We are really for Halloween and we can promise everyone who visits the Museum this half term a thoroughly creepy time!” promised deputy director Surbhi Bhambri, “We've got a full week of freaky and fabulous events and activities planned, which will be spine-chillingly great, and perfect for all ages!”