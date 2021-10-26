Spooky Halloween house goes up for sale in Milton Keynes - complete with resident ghouls and monsters

A cottage with some spooky inhabitants has gone on the market in time for Halloween.

From the outside, Dove Cottage in Fenny Stratford's Western Road looks like an ordinary and even pretty detached home.

But behinds its 1920s doors and walls there's a ghoulish surprise for viewers. There are full size model skeletons, some of them dressed, skulls, and other Halloween props.

The cottage looks charming from the outside

You can see the estate agent's reaction when he toured the house on the video above.

The property is marketed by EweMove for a price between £340,000 and £360,000 on Rightmove here.

.

Inside, there's a spooky surprise

Some of the resident ghouls