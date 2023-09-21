Sporty primary school celebrates being named best in Milton Keynes for PE lessons and activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Mile Ash School is celebrating winning the Milton Keynes School Sports Partnership Primary Sports School of the Year (MKSSP) award.

The school has won the award together with Bushfield School in Wolverton.

In choosing Two Mile Ash, MKSSP said the school had demonstrated “breadth and depth of offer and uptake”, and “good evidence for each criteria with great participation figures”.

Jake Saville, right, PE Teacher Dan Hobley and Two Mile Ash School pupils celebrate winning the award for PE lesson and sports in MK

Separately, a Two Mile Ash pupil was awarded Sports Ambassador of the Year, another was named Sports Personality of the Year, and two pupils were nominated for active and sports leader awards.

The school is part of the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust. It has achieved the School Games Mark gold award and runs intra and inter school fixtures and competitions, a broad range of extra-curricular and extended sports clubs and a dedicated girls’ football programme.

It has an inclusive approaches to engage the least active children, a work enabling transition through school life via PE and sport, and commitment to staff professional development in PE.

More than 150 sporting events were accessed by Two Mile Ash pupils in 2022-23, with 555 (83%) of pupils representing the school in a sport fixture and 491 (73%) representing their house in at least one sport competition. Many more children attend sports clubs during lunchtimes.

Jake Saville, Head of PE & Enrichment Coordinator, said: “We are delighted to win the MKSSP Primary Sports School of the Year award, which is a reward for our team who put their heart and soul into giving 680 amazing children lessons and extracurricular activities that are the best they can be. Our aim is to engage every child, and ensure that our delivery of PE allows all pupils to leave Two Mile Ash with the capabilities to be successful in sporting challenges and active lifestyles at secondary school and beyond. This has been boosted by strong links with local clubs and partnerships to help pupils receive opportunities to access physical activity and competition, as well as strong parental support.”

Lucy Eldridge, Head of Two Mile Ash School, added: “We believe that PE, physical activity and school sport plays a vital part of school life and our children’s future health and wellbeing. It is important that our pupils understand the importance of leading a healthy, active lifestyle to prepare them for secondary school and later life.

"Our intent is to provide a broad and balanced PE curriculum that aims to inspire all children to develop a love of physical activity and sport. As a school, we work incredibly hard to deliver a variety of experiences, and it is fantastic to be recognised for that with this award.”