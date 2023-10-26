Spot an escaped Halloween pumpkin robot in Milton Keynes and you can claim a reward

The elusive bots are singing along to theme tunes from Ghostbusters and Hocus Pocus

Residents of Milton Keynes have been asked to remain vigilant from today as a number of robots disguised as Halloween pumpkins have been spotted making spooky grocery deliveries throughout local neighbourhoods.

And if anyone spots one of the bots, which sing along to theme tunes from Ghostbusters and Hocus Pocus, they can claim a reward.

All you have to do is scan the Trick or Treat QR code on the robot’s lid. Some people who are very lucky will win free robot grocery deliveries, say bosses at Starship Technologies, the company behind the famous bots.

The PumpkinBots are making their spooky deliveries via the Starship Food Delivery app, which is available on iOS and Android.

A Starship spokesperson said today (Thursday): “Regrettably, this week isn’t the first time the PumpkinBots managed to escape one of Starship’s UK hubs. A similar incident occurred this time last year, with the robots making mischief in Milton Keynes, Northampton and Bedford.

They added: “Undeterred by their capture, the robots have been plotting ever since, and this year have made it further afield, rolling into the unsuspecting towns of Cambridge, Leeds, Trafford and Wakefield.

“Numerous sightings have already been reported, but many wily PumpkinBots have evaded capture and remain unaccounted for. Starship is offering a handsome reward for anyone who can lay eyes on one of the pesky PumpkinBots and help ensure their safe return.”

Danny Pass, who is the European Launch Manager at Starship Technologies, told the Citizen: “During Storm Babet last week, dozens of robots took advantage of a power cut and escaped our hubs across the UK. Starship robots can be tracked to the nearest inch, but these ones are evading capture. So we’re appealing to the public to help us locate them.”