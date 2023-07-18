'Spot me and I've give you £100 cash' says incredibly kind Milton Keynes grandad who wants to share his legacy

A kind grandad has come up with a unique and fun way to share his “rather large” legacy with the general public by giving away £100 to anyone and everyone who spots him in the street.

And the only rule is that people are allowed just one ‘spot’ per month.

Caring David Moor says he doesn’t have much need for so much money and wants to help people struggling during the current cost of living crisis.

David has deliberately not published a photo of himself - but he's given a series to clues to help people spot him in Milton Keynes

So he’s launched a special ‘Spot Me’ game – challenging people to find him as he goes about his daily life in Milton Keynes.

And anyone who does identify him will be given £100 cash on the spot. David will also donate £100 each time to his favourite charity, Willen Hospice.

To make the game more fun, David is deliberately not publishing a photo of himself, choosing to give a detailed description instead.

"The fun part is guessing who I am (it keeps children on the look out), which is why I don't publish it,” he told the Citizen.

He’s been running his ‘Spot Me’ game quietly for several months and has already handed over several £100 prizes. But now he wants to spread the word further.

He said: “ I have been fortunate enough to have come into a rather large legacy. I don't have much need for an awful lot of money and I could quite easily donate it all to my favourite charity Willen Hospice but have decided to give the general public some fun and a bit of money in these financial hard times.”

“I'm out and about often in Milton Keynes and if you spot me I'll give you £100 cash on the spot and donate the same amount to Willen Hospice. The only condition is that you can only claim one spot per month.”

He added: “Why not enter into the spirit and support a good cause! Spread the word and tell your family, friends and work colleagues and share the fun.”

David has provided the following description of himself. "I am in my late 60s. I'm 5:7 tall, overweight with a paunch. I wear dark framed glasses and I have a stoop. I also walk with a slight limp.

“I drive a silver grey Rover registration number BL53 LXM. So keep your eyes peeled.”

He has also given a list of clues to help people:

“I live on Conniburrow and you'll me find in Oldbrook most mornings and afternoons collecting grandchildren from school.

"You'll also find me parked each Sunday morning somewhere on Ramsons Avenue. On Sunday afternoons you'll catch me shopping at either Morrisons CMK or at Kingston Tesco.

”This should be enough to to track me down. Spread the word and happy hunting!”

Willen Hospice cares for end of life patients and their families in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.