Spot yourself in the crowd during England Lionesses game in Milton Keynes

England cruised to a routine and comfortable 4-0 win over South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup on Thursday night in front of more than 21,000 fans at Stadium MK.

Supporters of the Lionesses were treated to two games on the night, with Belgium beating Italy earlier in the day, prior to the main event.

Home-town hero Leah Williamson led out England just a few miles from where she grew up in Newport Pagnell, and saw goals from Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James light up the crowd.

Here are a selection of our photographer Jane Russell’s pictures from the night – can you spot yourself in the crowd?

