England fans enjoying themselves during the 4-0 win over South Korea

Spot yourself in the crowd during England Lionesses game in Milton Keynes

England cruised to a routine and comfortable 4-0 win over South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup on Thursday night in front of more than 21,000 fans at Stadium MK.

By Toby Lock
3 minutes ago

Supporters of the Lionesses were treated to two games on the night, with Belgium beating Italy earlier in the day, prior to the main event.

Home-town hero Leah Williamson led out England just a few miles from where she grew up in Newport Pagnell, and saw goals from Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James light up the crowd.

Here are a selection of our photographer Jane Russell’s pictures from the night – can you spot yourself in the crowd?

1. England Lionesses at Stadium MK

Home-town hero Leah Williamson was the star attraction

Photo: Jane Russell

2. England Lionesses at Stadium MK

A Lionesses fan

Photo: Jane Russell

3. England Lionesses at Stadium MK

Making their voices heard

Photo: Jane Russell

4. England Lionesses at Stadium MK

Cheering on her country

Photo: Jane Russell

