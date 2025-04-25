The Spruce II is on sale now with developer Bovis Homes, with an asking price of £499,995 and is located on Shorthorn Drive in the Whitehouse Park area of the city.

Among the features of the property are karndean flooring on the entirety of the ground floor, an open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors to the garden, a host of kitchen appliances included in the price and an offer of £24,000 deposit towards the property.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below, with all pictures courtesy of Zoopla.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . The Spruce II The Spruce II, a new three-bed detached house, is on sale now in Whitehouse Park with an asking price of £499,995 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . The Spruce II - kitchen and dining area The Spruce II features an open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors to the garden Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . The Spruce II - Living room The living room spans the full area of the property, which is on sale now in Whitehouse Park Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales